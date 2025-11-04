Latest Weather Blog
Jabby's Pizza and Albina's Catering launch 'No Kids Go Hungry Week'
BATON ROUGE — The owners of Jabby's Pizza and Albina's Catering are launching "No Kids Go Hungry Week."
Starting Tuesday and going through Sunday, all Jabby's locations will provide a free cheese pizza to families who present a SNAP benefits card.
Owner Albina Brahim’s experiences as a refugee in Kosovo have made it a personal mission to feed those in need.
“We were forced to leave the country and go to a refugee camp, and since then I had made a pledge that I would help any kid in need, so now, more than ever, there are kids out there who are not having food, so for me this is for me a give back to the community and this is near to my heart,”
You can find more information and a list of organizations and restaurants helping provide food and meals in the capital area here.
