Latest Weather Blog
J.K. Rowling, author of Harry Potter, launches educational site for kids at home during pandemic
The author of the popular Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has announced that she plans to launch a site that will keep children busy while learning at home due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The new site, an online Harry Potter hub for kids, families and fans to explore, says it will include “special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world. We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!”
Rowling took to Twitter to tell fans about her new project Wednesday, saying, “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com.”
Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020
