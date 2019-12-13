'J' is for Joe: Class uses LSU QB to teach pre-schoolers the alphabet

BATON ROUGE - It's never too early to teach your kids about the Tigers.

Angie Bourgeois Meche, a Pre-K teacher at Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School, decided to spice up her lesson plan with some purple and gold flare on Friday. While teaching her young students about the alphabet, Meche naturally took the opportunity to relate the letter 'J' to star quarterback Joe Burrow.

The LSU hype has reached an all-time high this week, with the Tigers poised to take on Oklahoma in the semi-finals of the College Football Playoffs Dec. 28. Burrow is also the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy Saturday night.