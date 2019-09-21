Latest Weather Blog
Items linked to crime duo Bonnie & Clyde sold for $186K
DALLAS (AP) - Several personal items related to 1930s Texas outlaw Clyde Barrow have sold at a Boston auction for nearly $186,000.
RR Auction officials say the Bulova watch that Barrow wore when he and Bonnie Parker were killed in 1934 sold on Saturday for $112,500. Parker and Barrow were fatally shot by officers in Louisiana.
Auction house executive vice president Bobby Livingston says a sawed-off shotgun that was in the possession of the Barrow gang in 1933 sold for $68,750. The weapon was confiscated after a shootout in Joplin, Missouri, left two lawmen dead.
A draft of a Dallas police "wanted" poster for Barrow sold for $4,375.
All of the buyers wish to remain anonymous.
Bidding for a poetry book written by Parker reached about $25,000 before the consigner withdrew the lot.
