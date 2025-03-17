'It was her favorite parade:' Baton Rouge family celebrates St. Patrick's Day in honor of loved one

BATON ROUGE - For many, the Wearin' of the Green Parade is a cherished tradition. One Baton Rouge family has been celebrating for decades.

The Byrds have celebrated the Wearin’ of the Green Parade in the same spot, on the corner of Perkins Road and Magnolia Drive, for the last 20 years. They continue the tradition to honor the heart of their family, Gloria Byrd, who passed away in 2007.

Gloria's son Jerome Byrd said St. Patrick's Day was her favorite holiday and the parade was her favorite event. Each year they make their way back to keep on the tradition.

"She didn't go to any other parade but this one, ever since she came she just loved this parade. And she was the one to start cooking, she started with one black skillet frying fish and now look at us," Byrd said.

The Byrd family said they invite everyone to join them for a good time in years to come.

"It wouldn't be possible if they didn't come out, that's the most important thing to have everyone come out and enjoy themselves," Byrd said.

Jerome said he believes his mother is smiling down on them on this special day.

“She's definitely smiling, you can tell by everyone's face out here. It's just how she made people feel, and that’s just how it is."