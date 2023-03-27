74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'It' stomps 'Mother' with $60M in its second week

5 years 6 months 1 week ago Sunday, September 17 2017 Sep 17, 2017 September 17, 2017 1:03 PM September 17, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

NEW YORK - The Stephen King adaption "It" continues to scare up record ticket sales, taking in an estimated $60 million in its second week and leaving a paltry $7.5 million for Darren Aronofsky's audacious genre-bending psychological thriller "mother!"
  
New Line and Warner Bros.' "It" remained easily the top draw in North American theaters. It slid 51 percent from last week's unexpectedly sensational opening of $123 million. Most had expected "It" to open to about half that.
  
Paramount Pictures' "mother!" has horror elements, too, so it was risky to schedule it right behind "It." But Aronofsky's film is a more art-house proposition, made for about $30 million. For star Jennifer Lawrence, it's the worst wide-release opening of her career.
  
The counterterrorism thriller "American Assassin" edged out "mother!" for second place with $14.8 million.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days