'It' stomps 'Mother' with $60M in its second week
NEW YORK - The Stephen King adaption "It" continues to scare up record ticket sales, taking in an estimated $60 million in its second week and leaving a paltry $7.5 million for Darren Aronofsky's audacious genre-bending psychological thriller "mother!"
New Line and Warner Bros.' "It" remained easily the top draw in North American theaters. It slid 51 percent from last week's unexpectedly sensational opening of $123 million. Most had expected "It" to open to about half that.
Paramount Pictures' "mother!" has horror elements, too, so it was risky to schedule it right behind "It." But Aronofsky's film is a more art-house proposition, made for about $30 million. For star Jennifer Lawrence, it's the worst wide-release opening of her career.
The counterterrorism thriller "American Assassin" edged out "mother!" for second place with $14.8 million.
