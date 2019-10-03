83°
Latest Weather Blog
'It's The Rock?!' Dwayne Johnson surprises 100-year-old fan with birthday message
PHILADELPHIA - Superstar Dwayne Johnson's latest performance wasn't part of a blockbuster movie but instead involved singing for one of his biggest (and oldest) fans.
On Wednesday, Jamie Klingler shared a video from the birthday surprise her grandmother will never forget. After hearing what a big fan "Grandmom Grover" was, "The Rock" himself recorded a birthday message that included a heartfelt thank you and a song.
Her reaction is absolutely priceless.
Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI— Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019
Johnson has since replied to the Klingler's tweet saying, "stuff like this is always the best part of fame."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George item on Zachary woman's ballot during early voting
-
Dwayne Johnson surprises 100-year-old fan with birthday message
-
Thief takes coffee break in middle of three-hour crime spree
-
MOVEBR Small Business Opportunity
-
Nine-year-old Tiger fan with rare birth defect gets chance to meet his...