It's official: Joe Burrow among finalists for Heisman Trophy

BATON ROUGE - We've seen it coming for weeks, but it still feels so good to say aloud. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is officially a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

The Ohio native was among the four college athletes to be announced as contenders for the award Monday evening. A winner will be announced this Saturday.

Heisman Finalists for 2019:



Joe Burrow #LSU

Justin Fields #OhioState

Jalen Hurts #Oklahoma

Chase Young #OhioState



Winner announced Saturday night at 7p on ESPN pic.twitter.com/NtyYFIaa5A — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) December 9, 2019

Burrow has been the obvious favorite for the award ever since the Tigers marched into Tuscaloosa last month and snapped their eight-game losing streak against perennial championship contender Alabama.

The win over the Crimson Tide was just one of many "Heisman" moments for Burrow, including the Tigers' thrashing of the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. Including those two signature wins, Burrow has perhaps the best resume of any college quarterback with wins against five different top 10 teams this season.

Aside from the big wins, Burrow also has the stats to back up his claim for the Heisman. He now holds the record for most passing yards and touchdowns in a single season by an SEC quarterback.

Burrow would be just the second athlete in LSU history to win the award, the first since RB Billy Cannon won it in 1959.