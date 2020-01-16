74°
It's official, Joe Brady has signed with the Carolina Panthers

Thursday, January 16 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Joe Brady Photo: ESPN

It's official, Joe Brady has agreed to become the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator.

The 30-year-old spent one year as LSU's passing coordinator and is now on his way back to the NFL to become the league's youngest active offensive coordinator.

 

Talk about his move began only hours after the Championship game.

Now, the deal is sealed and Brady will join former Baylor coach Matt Rhule, who was recently named Carolina's fifth head coach in franchise history.

Though Brady recently agreed to an extension with LSU, his extension didn't prohibit him from going to the NFL or accepting a college head coaching job. 

Brady took advantage of this opportunity, and announced his final decision in the tweet above. 

