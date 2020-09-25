78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

It's now Joe Burrow Stadium - Hometown high school replaces signs Friday

39 minutes 1 second ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 September 25, 2020 3:02 PM September 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

ATHENS, Ohio- It’s official – the Athens, Ohio, Bulldogs will play home games at Joe Burrow Stadium.

Locals in Joe Burrow’s hometown posted with excitement images of the signs changed at the high school stadium Friday.

WBRZ reported last year, the LSU standout, Heisman winner and now NFL star was going to be honored at his former high school.  In December, the Athens City School Board unanimously passed the change to the Athens High School stadium.

Burrow graduated from Athens High School in 2015 and led the team to the 2014 OHSAA Championship game. Burrow was named Ohio's Mr. Football at the end of the 2014 season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days