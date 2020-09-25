It's now Joe Burrow Stadium - Hometown high school replaces signs Friday

ATHENS, Ohio- It’s official – the Athens, Ohio, Bulldogs will play home games at Joe Burrow Stadium.

Locals in Joe Burrow’s hometown posted with excitement images of the signs changed at the high school stadium Friday.

Here is a photo someone shared of the progress today! I'll make sure to get some updated photos once it's finished. #joeburrowstadium #athensbulldogs pic.twitter.com/wSweGVpfAL — Misti Smith (@smith5297) September 25, 2020

WBRZ reported last year, the LSU standout, Heisman winner and now NFL star was going to be honored at his former high school. In December, the Athens City School Board unanimously passed the change to the Athens High School stadium.

Burrow graduated from Athens High School in 2015 and led the team to the 2014 OHSAA Championship game. Burrow was named Ohio's Mr. Football at the end of the 2014 season.