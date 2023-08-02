'It's not fair:' Two Gonzales towing companies file lawsuit against city after not being selected to work with Gonzales PD

GONZALES - A battle is brewing in Gonzales after two towing companies were not among the five selected by the Gonzales Police Department to work with them.

Lawyer Jill Craft is representing Gonzales Towing and Southern Towing and Transport. She says there may be a reason the two businesses were not considered for the city's contract.

"There was an indication that one of the reasons my clients weren't selected on the list was because their political affiliations wasn't right," Craft told WBRZ.

Louisiana law states qualifications and regulations for towing companies set by Louisiana State Police and legislators. In Craft's lawsuit, she says one of the five companies that were picked by Gonzales Police do not meet those requirements from State Police or the law.

Craft says another company does not meet the requirements because they have not been in business for over a year.

Craft tells WBRZ that her clients follow the regulatory requirements. She claims that the decision violated the companies First Amendment rights.

Plain and simple, she says the decision is unfair.

"These are public actors and persons who are supposed to do this in a fair manner, and it doesn't seem like that happened," Craft said.

Attorney Scott Thomas is representing the City of Gonzales and he says the opposite. Court documents from the defense call the plaintiffs claims "frivolous, groundless, and unreasonable."

The documents say that Gonzales Police Department did not violate any Constitutional rights, and that the decision to leave the companies off the list was made "in good faith."

Thomas told WBRZ he could not comment on the pending litigation.

There will be a status update on this case this week.