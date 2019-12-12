'It's even tougher': Weeks after patriarch goes missing, Zachary family mourns loss of matriarch

Zachary - At the Pierce family home on Old Scenic Highway, family members are mourning the sudden loss of 79-year-old Mildred Pierce.

"It's been tough, Mildred's son, Rocky said. "Then yesterday multiply that by 50. It's even tougher."

Mildred tragically passed away Wednesday when her car ran off the road and landed in a pond.

"To me, she was the best mother in the world," Pierce said. "I know probably every son in the world says that."

Mildred's death isn't the first dose of devastating news the family has received recently. Six weeks ago, Mildred's husband of 63 years, Welton went missing.

"This all started on October 27," Pierce said. "My daddy left to go on an errand or something. He's been missing ever since."

The community has rallied around Rocky and his family in the search for Welton, commonly referred to as "Wick." Before her death, Mildred's family says she had her fair share of ups and downs with Wick missing.

"She was doing ok," Pierce said. "She'd have a couple of good hours now and then, and then she'd have a bad hour or two."

The pain and emotion of losing Mildred still raw for her family. Their emotions are visible. However, they aren't letting their pain overpower their perseverance."

"It will tear you up if you dwell on it, Pierce said. "The whole family, we've been trying to put ourselves into work and trying to get our job done."

As Christmas approaches, the family remains focused on finding Wick."

"We're still hoping, praying that somebody will find that truck or see that truck and realize it doesn't belong there," Pierce said.

They'll still need to help of the community they've been leaning on for the past six weeks.

"Keep praying, keep praying, because we need it," Pierce said.

Two visitations will be held for Mildred Pierce at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary. The first will be held on Friday, December 13 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The second will be from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, December 14. A service will follow.