Latest Weather Blog
It's a vegan world after all, at least at Disney parks
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - It's a vegan world after all, at least at Disney's U.S. theme parks.
Disney said Tuesday that plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The company says on its blog that the vegan meals will be available starting next week at the Florida resort's parks and hotels and beginning next spring at the California resort.
Visitors will be able to identify the dishes by a green-leaf icon on its menus. Disney officials say guests have embraced vegan offerings on its menus around the globe, inspiring the company to offer more options.
The vegan meals won't have animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey. They will be made from vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains, and legumes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parents of hazing victims to join LSU community for anti-hazing event
-
Station lifeblood, WBRZ chief engineer Clyde Pierce, has died
-
MovEBR project priority list still being finalized
-
Homeless man reunites with missing dog in heartwarming video
-
Friends create GoFundMe for Zachary man that drowned while attempting elaborate marriage...
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar