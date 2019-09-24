90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

It's a vegan world after all, at least at Disney parks

2 hours 55 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 September 24, 2019 10:23 AM September 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - It's a vegan world after all, at least at Disney's U.S. theme parks.

Disney said Tuesday that plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The company says on its blog that the vegan meals will be available starting next week at the Florida resort's parks and hotels and beginning next spring at the California resort.

Visitors will be able to identify the dishes by a green-leaf icon on its menus. Disney officials say guests have embraced vegan offerings on its menus around the globe, inspiring the company to offer more options.

The vegan meals won't have animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey. They will be made from vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains, and legumes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days