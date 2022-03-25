54°
Latest Weather Blog
'It's a miracle': cat found weeks after house explosion
Trending News
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas woman says "it's a miracle" that she's been reunited with her cat three weeks after an explosion destroyed her home.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Ashley Nadeau posted to her Facebook page Tuesday that her cat was found in a pipe at the site of her destroyed home in Topeka.
Kunimitsu went missing after the July 19 explosion that destroyed Nadeau's home and two other houses. Topeka fire officials say the explosion was accidental and caused by storm damage. Nadeau and her daughter had left the house because of gas odor and a downed power line.
Nadeau says Kunimitsu's ears and fur are singed, but she is otherwise in good shape. She says she took the cat to the Stone House Animal Hospital for observation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR City-Parish begins work on Ward Creek
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
-
'Very active investigation': one month after double homicide near Mall of Louisiana,...
-
Donaldsonville schools approve $10,000 a year raise for teachers
-
First phase of project to rejuvenate LSU lakes now fully funded
Sports Video
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus