'It's a miracle': cat found weeks after house explosion

Photo: Facebook

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas woman says "it's a miracle" that she's been reunited with her cat three weeks after an explosion destroyed her home.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Ashley Nadeau posted to her Facebook page Tuesday that her cat was found in a pipe at the site of her destroyed home in Topeka.

Kunimitsu went missing after the July 19 explosion that destroyed Nadeau's home and two other houses. Topeka fire officials say the explosion was accidental and caused by storm damage. Nadeau and her daughter had left the house because of gas odor and a downed power line.

Nadeau says Kunimitsu's ears and fur are singed, but she is otherwise in good shape. She says she took the cat to the Stone House Animal Hospital for observation.