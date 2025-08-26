95°
'It's a Love Story:' Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift are getting married, Swift reveals on Instagram

3 hours 37 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, August 26 2025 Aug 26, 2025 August 26, 2025 12:11 PM August 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot, the country singer-turned pop superstar said Tuesday. 

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote in an Instagram post with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. 

The celebrity couple has been making headlines since they started dating in 2023 and Swift began attending Chiefs games. 

Swift's announcement comes several days after she appeared on Kelce's podcast "New Heights," where she announced her new album — "The Life of a Showgirl," which is due out Oct. 3. 

