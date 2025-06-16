It's a hit parade at the College World Series as LSU and UCLA square off

OMAHA - The LSU Tigers answered the bell and Jared Jones got the monkey off his back as he belted a three-run home run in the first inning to push LSU in front of UCLA 4-3 after the Bruins started the game with four hits in the winners' bracket game at the College World Series on Monday night.

LSU starter Anthony Eyanson was touched up in the first as the Bruins stacked singles on top of singles to jump out to an early 3-0 lead.

However the Tigers got the scoring started in the bottom of the frame as Jake Brown drove home Ethan Frey for LSU's first run of the game.

With two runners on Jared Jones hit his 21st homer of the season and none bigger or possibly tougher as Jones' shot to right-centerfield had to fight through a stiff wind blowing into the ballpark.