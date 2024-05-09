Latest Weather Blog
It finally has a name
Tropical Storm Hermine has intensified enough in the east-central Gulf of Mexico to earn itself a name. It currently boasts sustained winds of 40mph and a minimum central pressure of 1000mb.
The expected northward turn has begun and the system is now moving north at 2mph. Strengthening is forecast in the next 24 hours with a secondary turn to the northeast. Heavy rain and wind are expected in Florida with a landfall occurring Thursday Evening. The storm will bring no impact to Louisiana other than increased tides. For that reason, a Coastal Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday as waters could swell 2 feet above normal.
-RGIII
Facebook: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III
Twitter: @RG3wbrz
Trending News
~~
En español: Meteorólogo Roberto Gauthreaux III
In American Sign Langauge: Meteorlogist Robert Gauthreaux III - ASL
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana's Mike Johnson survives bid to oust him as House Speaker moments...
-
While judges let Louisiana draw a third congressional map, intervenors ask Supreme...
-
Springfield man previously arrested for sex crimes now facing additional charges
-
Convicted sex offender wanted in new child rape case
-
Iberville Parish bait, tackle store burns in early-morning fire; investigators say cause...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...