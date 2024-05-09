81°
It finally has a name

7 years 8 months 1 week ago Wednesday, August 31 2016 Aug 31, 2016 August 31, 2016 12:37 PM August 31, 2016 in Weather
By: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

Tropical Storm Hermine has intensified enough in the east-central Gulf of Mexico to earn itself a name. It currently boasts sustained winds of 40mph and a minimum central pressure of 1000mb.

The expected northward turn has begun and the system is now moving north at 2mph. Strengthening is forecast in the next 24 hours with a secondary turn to the northeast. Heavy rain and wind are expected in Florida with a landfall occurring Thursday Evening. The storm will bring no impact to Louisiana other than increased tides. For that reason, a Coastal Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday as waters could swell 2 feet above normal.

-RGIII

En español: Meteorólogo Roberto Gauthreaux III

In American Sign Langauge: Meteorlogist Robert Gauthreaux III - ASL

