Istrouma High student dies after North Acadian Thruway shooting; superintendent issues statement

BATON ROUGE — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager along North Acadian Thruway after he died Friday.

Tyler McWilliams, 15, was shot Thursday night at Brown's One Stop Convenience Store on North Acadian near Bogan Walk.

McWilliams was then brought to Baton Rouge General Mid-City Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Baton Rouge Police said, adding that they were dispatched to the hospital around 9:37 p.m.

Police said they were then told McWilliams succumbed to his injuries Friday.

McWilliams was a 9th grader at Istrouma High School, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent LaMont Cole said in a statement.

"In light of these events, we are committed to providing support to our students, staff, and families. I CARE will be organizing counseling services and resources for those who may need assistance coping with this grief. It is essential that we come together as a community to support one another during this challenging time," Cole said.

BRPD detectives are investigating McWilliams' death, but have not identified a suspect or a motive.