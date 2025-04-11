72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Istrouma High student dies after North Acadian Thruway shooting; superintendent issues statement

2 hours 42 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, April 11 2025 Apr 11, 2025 April 11, 2025 5:54 PM April 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager along North Acadian Thruway after he died Friday.

Tyler McWilliams, 15, was shot Thursday night at Brown's One Stop Convenience Store on North Acadian near Bogan Walk.

McWilliams was then brought to Baton Rouge General Mid-City Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Baton Rouge Police said, adding that they were dispatched to the hospital around 9:37 p.m.

Police said they were then told McWilliams succumbed to his injuries Friday.

McWilliams was a 9th grader at Istrouma High School, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent LaMont Cole said in a statement.

"In light of these events, we are committed to providing support to our students, staff, and families. I CARE will be organizing counseling services and resources for those who may need assistance coping with this grief. It is essential that we come together as a community to support one another during this challenging time," Cole said.

BRPD detectives are investigating McWilliams' death, but have not identified a suspect or a motive.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days