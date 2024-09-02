Issues with DirecTV Stream ahead of LSU game

BATON ROUGE - Trying to watch the LSU game on DirecTV Stream? You may need to find an antenna.

DirecTV and The Walt Disney Company are in an ongoing dispute, and as a result, DirecTv removed Disney programming from the stream, including ABC and ESPN. The outage happened about 10 minutes before the Tigers kicked off in Vegas.

WBRZ is still broadcasting the game, and you can catch it using an antenna or any other streaming device - besides DirecTV.

The following statement is from Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, Co-Chairmen, Disney Entertainment, and Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN regarding DirecTV:

DirecTV chose to deny millions of subscribers access to our content just as we head into the final week of the US Open and gear up for college football and the opening of the NFL season. While we’re open to offering DirecTV flexibility and terms which we’ve extended to other distributors, we will not enter into an agreement that undervalues our portfolio of television channels and programs. We invest significantly to deliver the No. 1 brands in entertainment, news and sports because that’s what our viewers expect and deserve. We urge DirecTV to do what’s in the best interest of their customers and finalize a deal that would immediately restore our programming.

If you have any issues, and are a DirecTV customer, you are asked to call DirecTV directly. Their listed customer service number for Louisiana is (855) 593-4155.