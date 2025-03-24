Problems in Pointe Coupee after storm

72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, March 24 2025 7:45 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

POINTE COUPEE- According to Pointe Coupee Parish School Board bus, arrivals could be delayed due to severe weather around the region. 

Parents and schools should expect students arriving to campus on school buses to be late this morning. 

In addition, the Sheriff's Department says La. Hwy. 411, which is also called Maringouin Road East, is closed due to a downed tree with power lines wrapped into it.

Vehicles can travel from US 190 to LeBeau Street and from Maringouin Road East to Jack Torres Road. All other traffic should use an alternate route.

