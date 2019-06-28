Israeli PM speaks of 'prolonged' campaign in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip - Israel's prime minister says Israelis must be "ready for a prolonged campaign" against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Benjamin Netanyahu also said in a televised speech Monday that a demilitarization of Gaza must be part of any future solution in the territory.



Meanwhile, a strike on a Gaza park killed 10 people, nine of them children. Israeli and Palestinian authorities traded blame over the attack as fighting in the Gaza war raged on despite a major Muslim holiday.



A truce between the sides remained elusive as diplomats sought to end the fighting at the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.