72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Israeli PM speaks of 'prolonged' campaign in Gaza

4 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Monday, July 28 2014 Jul 28, 2014 July 28, 2014 11:19 AM July 28, 2014 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Kristin Laub

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip - Israel's prime minister says Israelis must be "ready for a prolonged campaign" against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Benjamin Netanyahu also said in a televised speech Monday that a demilitarization of Gaza must be part of any future solution in the territory.

Meanwhile, a strike on a Gaza park killed 10 people, nine of them children. Israeli and Palestinian authorities traded blame over the attack as fighting in the Gaza war raged on despite a major Muslim holiday.

A truce between the sides remained elusive as diplomats sought to end the fighting at the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days