Isolated showers today; Mardi Gras weekend looking great

5 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, February 21 2017 Feb 21, 2017 February 21, 2017 6:25 AM February 21, 2017 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

Clouds are moving out this morning and being replaced by fog. Expect isolated showers today and perhaps a thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to lower 70's. Overnight, rain should fade and we should see a little more clearing.

The system that brought us heavy rain last night is pushing east As lingering showers continue behind the line of storms, sunshine will follow Wednesday and Thursday. We won't be much cooler with this system that passed, but a cold front does come through Friday. This will bring our temperatures down to "normal" just in time for Mardi Gras weekend! We don't expect much rain with this front, but it could still squeeze out a shower Friday. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies.

~RG3

