Isolated showers today, dry end to the weekend

6 hours 29 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, May 30 2020 May 30, 2020 May 30, 2020 8:49 AM May 30, 2020 in Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight:

Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible – mainly along the coast during the morning and afternoon hours. Tonight, clouds will diminish with lows in the upper 60s.

 

The Explanation:

A weak front passed through south Louisiana on Friday – not making a huge difference in our temperatures but lowering our humidity values. This will allow for more “comfortable” mornings over the weekend with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s. A high pressure ridge is building over the southern United States and will keep us dry into the first part of next week. By Wednesday, we'll see a return of tropical moisture and showers and thunderstorms.

- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

