Isolated showers this afternoon, conditions dry out Wednesday

Warm, muggy, and afternoon showers, what month is this?

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Once again, the forecast today feels a lot more like July than November. Overnight, temperatures stayed warm with the blanket of clouds overhead. This afternoon, some clouds will stick around and temperatures will continue to warm into the low 80s. With all the available moisture, some of those clouds are just bound to rain out. Everyone in the viewing area could see a shower or two this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will be warm, almost 20 degrees above normal, in the upper 60s.

Up next: A weak cold front is going to push through the area tomorrow. It may spark up a few brief showers in the morning, but by the afternoon it will push the clouds, rain, and humidity off to the south. Then drier conditions will stick around through Friday as the cold front holds off the tropical moisture from Eta. By the weekend, the cold front will fall apart, and some of the tropical moisture will be able to move into our area. Right now, it looks like the weekend will be muggy with isolated showers because of it. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Eta continues to meander around in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. As of 6 am, the storm was moving due south. We are expecting it to turn to the north and weaken. It is expected to move very slowly and will likely barely be holding on to tropical depression status by the time it interacts with any land on the Gulf Coast. Click here to see the latest forecast cone. The WBRZ Weather Team is keeping a close eye on it and will keep you up to date with the latest information.

Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Theta has formed and this is now officially the most active hurricane season on record. Click here to read more.

AREAS TO WATCH

A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is expected to move westward into more conducive environmental conditions over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.