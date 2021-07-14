Isolated showers for some, Heat for everyone

Most areas will be skipped over as afternoon showers move through.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The phrase of the day is… mostly dry. The sun will be out this morning and most areas will reach the low 90s the heat index is expected to be just shy of 100 degrees. Some isolated showers will move in this afternoon from south to north. Areas south of I-10 are most likely to see a brief shower. Like yesterday, there will likely be some sunshine before and after the rain. Areas north of the interstate will be mostly dry. Showers will be a bit more numerous for Thursday, so if you need a few hours to do work outside, today is the day to do it. Overnight temperatures will be in the 70s.

Up Next: This rainy pattern will continue with isolated to scattered showers expected every day this week. Overall rainfall totals for the week are expected to be manageable between 1-3 inches, but isolated heavy downpours could drop between 2-4 inches of rain in small areas. Thursday and Friday will start dry in the morning, but afternoon showers will be more numerous. Rain will keep temperatures from reaching the mid-90s and keep the heat index out of the triple digits. Although rain is in the forecast every day, not every area will see rain each day. Continue to check back in with the Weather Team each day for more details on the daily rain coverage. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

The is one non-tropical low pressure spinning out in the Atlantic. It has a very low chance of development and even if it organizes, it will not impact the Gulf Coast or the United States. Otherwise, the tropics are quiet. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

