Island Golf and Country Club permanently closes in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE- For the past 20 years, the Island Golf and Country Club has been an oasis just a stone's throw from downtown Plaquemine.

Hundreds of homeowners there have enjoyed lush-living on the golf course and utilizing the club house's amenities. A couple of weeks ago, that all came to an end when the owners made the tough decision to shut down permanently.

"Due to dwindling sales, and further hindered by a closure for coronavirus, we made the difficult decision to close the Island Golf and Country Club permanently effective April 1, 2020," the notice reads. "Our goal is complete divestiture- through sale, transfer or repurpose of The Island to another individual, organization or entity."

Jennifer Holley just moved in a few weeks ago. She said the golf course was a big draw for her.

"At first it was shocking, but we are very hopeful a new buyer will come in and everything will be fine," Holley said.

Thursday, workers began removing golf carts away from the golf course that is no longer in use.

Klein Kirby, the chairman of the company that owns the Island, said in the 20 years the Island has been open, they have tried several different things but haven't been successful in making it profitable.

"We made a commitment to keep it maintained through July," Kirby said. "After that, we won't continue cutting the greens to where they are playable."

For homeowners, the biggest question is what happens now. The HOA does not subsidize the Island with any of their fees. The burden on golf courses is not a unique one, as others have encountered the same fate nationwide.

"It is in limbo, but we are very hopeful that someone else will come in and buy it," Holley said. "It is what it is."