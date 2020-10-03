61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Is your pet lizard missing?

1 hour 9 seconds ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 October 03, 2020 8:14 PM October 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: Chicago Exotics Animal Hospital This is not the lizard found in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies found a Savannah Monitor lizard Saturday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post around 5 p.m. that they found a Savannah Monitor near Brown Road and Joe May Road.

The lizard is currently being taken care while deputies try to locate the owner. 

If you have any information call 225-686-2241 x1 to get in contact with the animal expert partner to provide a description. Please reference report #20-14548.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days