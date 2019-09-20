85°
Is America ready for gay president? Iowa casts first votes

Friday, September 20 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The nation's first gay presidential candidate to reach his party's top tier, Pete Buttigieg, is scheduled to be among 10 Democrats at a LGBTQ forum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday.

Buttigieg and the first-ever such Iowa caucus forum beg the question he faces: Is America ready for a gay president?

Iowa's leadoff Democratic presidential caucuses could go a long way toward rendering a verdict. And there's reason to suggest most of its participants are.

A June Iowa Poll by The Des Moines Register and its partners found that a solid majority of likely Iowa caucus participants said it would make no difference to them for a Donald Trump challenger to be gay.

More were concerned about a Democratic nominee being over 70 years old.

