IRS sending up to $1,400 to 1 million taxpayers who never received their stimulus check

Pixabay

CNN — If you never received your stimulus check in 2021, you may still be able to get it.

The IRS has announced a plan to send recovery rebate credits to 1 million people who never got their economic impact payment.

The maximum payment is $1,400 per person.

Officials say, if you are eligible you will get a letter in the mail and you do not need to take any action.

Payments will go out automatically in December via direct deposit or check.

The estimated amount of payments going out will be around $2.4 billion.

The IRS says taxpayers who haven't filed 2021 tax returns might be eligible as well, but April 15 is the deadline to file their returns and claim their credit.