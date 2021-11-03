51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iron left sitting on bed pinpointed as cause of Belaire area apartment fire

1 hour 5 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, November 03 2021 Nov 3, 2021 November 03, 2021 6:15 AM November 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - An apartment fire broke out in Baton Rouge's Belaire area when a hot iron was accidentally left sitting on a bed. 

Firefighters were called to the Bellemont Victoria II Apartments in the 12200 block of La Margie Avenue Tuesday night shortly after 8 p.m., and upon arriving found smoke coming from one of the apartment's windows.

The crew made its way into the home and extinguished a smoldering fire found in the bedroom.

The apartment sustained heavy smoke damage that amounted to approximately $10,000.

Though no one was injured during the incident, as a result of the damage, one person was displaced.

Trending News

Fire officials say the blaze was accidental in nature. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days