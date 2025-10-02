75°
IRIS Domestic Violence Center holds fundraiser commemorating 46 years in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The IRIS Domestic Violence Center commemorated 46 years in Baton Rouge with a fundraising event Thursday night.
The fundraiser was held at the Crowne Plaza to help them continue to provide life-saving resources for people in need. They have a 24-hour domestic violence hotline and their shelter is close to full capacity this year.
More information on IRIS is available here.
