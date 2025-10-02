75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

IRIS Domestic Violence Center holds fundraiser commemorating 46 years in Baton Rouge

1 hour 4 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, October 02 2025 Oct 2, 2025 October 02, 2025 9:46 PM October 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The IRIS Domestic Violence Center commemorated 46 years in Baton Rouge with a fundraising event Thursday night.

The fundraiser was held at the Crowne Plaza to help them continue to provide life-saving resources for people in need. They have a 24-hour domestic violence hotline and their shelter is close to full capacity this year.

Trending News

More information on IRIS is available here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days