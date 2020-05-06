Ireland donates nearly $2 million in relief aid to Native American communities in U.S.

A "Stay at Home" sign in Many Farms, AZ during pandemic Photo: Navajo Times

Native Americans communities in the United States have been struggling to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and when one country oversea's became aware of their situation, they reached out with aid.

According to CNN, donations from Ireland are pouring in to relief efforts that will help the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation during the pandemic.

The Irish, inspired by an act of generosity in 1847 when the Choctaw people collected $170 to send to Ireland during the country's devastating potato famine, have been sending money to a GoFundMe campaign and so far, nearly $2 million has been raised.

The Choctaw's 1847 donation to the Irish was an act of empathy based on a shared experience; only 16 years earlier, the Choctaw people were forced to walk the Trail of Tears, an experience that led to the death of thousands of their own due to starvation and disease.

The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another shared experience that both Ireland and Native American communities in the U.S. face.