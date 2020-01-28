Irate parent who allegedly cursed out and threatened school staff is arrested

Michael Joseph

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say an irate parent who lost his temper at his children's school took things too far and ended up behind bars.

According to a police report, on the morning of Dec. 19, Michael Monqueil Joseph tried to drop his children off at Melrose Elementary before 8 a.m. and when school employees told him he couldn't, he reacted poorly.

Joseph allegedly began cursing at four of the school's employees, even ordering one of his children to call a female employee a derogatory word.

An official report goes on to describe Joseph as cursing them out, marching out of the building and, moments later, returning with a live Facebook feed recording him as he told school office staff he was going to "kick their *****."

Witnesses say he made other statements that implied an intention to do them bodily harm.

After this, Joseph allegedly stopped the Facebook live feed, called someone on his phone, and said to them, "Are you ready to fight? Because I have some people in here that need their *** whooped."

Witnesses say after this Joseph left the premises.

Police say when they tried to speak with Joseph regarding the incident, he said he was busy and would have his lawyer call them regarding the matter.

Despite this, on Monday, Jan. 27, Joseph was arrested on charges that included assault on a teacher, disturbing the peace/offensive words to another in public, and being a fugitive from justice.