Iranian TV anchor with LSU ties says US jailed her as warning
WASHINGTON (AP) - An Iranian television anchorwoman says she believes the U.S. government jailed her as a witness as a warning to "watch your step."
Marzieh Hashemi, who is also an LSU graduate, told The Associated Press on Thursday that she suspects she was jailed because of her work as a journalist and her beliefs. But she says she won't be intimidated.
Hashemi was released Wednesday from jail in Washington after being detained for 10 days as a material witness in an ongoing grand jury investigation.
Hashemi was born in New Orleans and works for the Press TV network's English-language service. She was detained by the FBI last week in St. Louis, Missouri, and transported to Washington.
She said the case isn't related to terrorism and has to do with her job and where she lives.
