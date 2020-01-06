58°
Iranian officials vow revenge against U.S. during memorial services for slain official, Gen. Solemani

2 hours 7 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, January 06 2020 Jan 6, 2020 January 06, 2020 7:15 AM January 06, 2020 in News
Source: National Public Radio
By: WBRZ Staff
Crowds in Tehran, Iran pay tribute to deceased General Qasem Soleimani Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

TEHRAN, IRAN - On Monday, Iranian streets were crowded in the country's capital city of Tehran as residents paid respect to General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force who was killed last week during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

National Public Radio reports that in a eulogy, Soleimani's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, appeared to threaten American forces in the regions, by saying, "the families of the American soldiers ... will spend their days waiting for the death of their children."

At this, audience members were said to have cheered.

During the ceremony, the deceased General's successor, Esmail Ghaani, stood alongside the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.   

In a Monday interview on Iranian state television, Ghaani siad, "God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly, actions will be taken. We promise to continue down martyr Soleimani's path as firmly as before with help of God, and in return for his martyrdom we aim to get rid of America from the region."

On that note, on Sunday, the U.S. State Department warned American citizens in Saudi Arabia of a heightened risk of missile and drone attacks. 

"US citizens living and working near military bases and oil and gas facilities and other critical civilian infrastructure, particularly in the Eastern Province and areas near the border with Yemen, are at heightened risk of attack," said the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The statement indicated that there might not be an advance warning of a missile or drone attack. So, the embassy urged Americans to review precautions to take if an attack occurred. 

President Trump took to Twitter to announce that any retaliation against the U.S. for Soleimani's death would be met be with a severe response.

 

The Baghdad strike that killed Soleimani also claimed the life of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a top Iraqi military figure who commanded the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah group. 

