Iran says Trump's sanctions closed door on talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's top diplomat says President Donald Trump "closed the door to negotiations" with the latest U.S. sanctions, which raised the status of Iran's central bank to a "global terrorist" institution.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters at the U.N. on Monday: "I know that President Trump did not want to do that," adding he "must have been misinformed." Zarif also said he had no reason to believe Yemen's Houthi rebels were lying when they claimed responsibility for the recent attack on key Saudi oil facilities.

He called it a "high-precision, low-impact" attack with no casualties, and said: "If Iran was behind this attack, nothing would have been left of this refinery." Zarif said President Hassan Rouhani will be proposing a new Hormuz Peace Initiative for the region with two key principles: Non-intervention and non-aggression.