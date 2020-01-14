Iran detains several in connection with accidental shooting down of passenger plane

Ukrainian International Flight PS752 was shot down, killing all 176 on board Photo: Associated Press

IRAN - Iranian leaders say several people have been detained in connection with the accidental shooting down of a Ukranian passenger plane with a missile.

According to the BBC, the country's president, Hassan Rouhani, said the investigation into the fatal incident would be headed by a 'special court.'

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 was brought down shortly after taking off from Tehran, Wednesday; the crash killed all 176 on board.

Most of the victims were Iranian and Canadian citizens.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the operator of a missile defense system confused the aircraft with a U.S. cruise missile and fired at it.

The country had been on high alert due to, only hours prior to the fatal plane crash, firing off more than a dozen ballistic missiles at a U.S. air base in Iraq.

This act was in retaliation for a U.S. sanctioned drone strike that targeted and killed Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.

President Rouhani spoke about the fatal plane crash, saying the tragic event should not be blamed on one individual.

He told reporters, "It's not only the person who pulled the trigger, but also others who are responsible. Iranian armed forces admitting their mistake is a good first step. We should assure people that it will not happen again."