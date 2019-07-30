Iowa suspect wanted for killing Baton Rouge man arrested

CALCASIEU PARISH - Authorities in Calcasieu Parish have arrested an Iowa man wanted in connection to a DeQuincy homicide.

KATC is reported that 40-year-old Nathaniel Mitchell was arrested Monday after turning himself in. He was wanted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of 29-year-old Zacchaeus "Zac" Burton of Baton Rouge.

Burton's body was found burned on July 17 on the side of D. Williams Road.

The first arrest in the case was made on July 24. Authorities charged 27-year-old George A. Buck with second-degree murder for his involvement. Reports say Buck allegedly met with Mitchell in DeQuincy where Burton was murdered.