Iowa principal injured while protecting children during school shooting died Sunday

59 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, January 14 2024 Jan 14, 2024 January 14, 2024 5:35 PM January 14, 2024 in News
Source: The Des Moines Register
By: Logan Cullop

PERRY, Iowa - A principal who was critically wounded while protecting students during a school shooting Jan. 4 died in hospital Sunday, the Des Moines Register reported. 

Dan Marburger, the principal at Perry High School, was hospitalized for 10 days before his death. A GoFundMe page created for the family said Marburger, 56, has been the principal at Perry High School since 1995. 

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered flags to fly at half-staff in the state to honor Marburger. 

The Des Moines Register gathered many reports that Marburger distracted the shooter, a 17-year-old student, giving more time for other students to escape. A middle school student was killed, two staff members and four students were hurt.

