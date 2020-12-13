Iota man dies in single-vehicle Acadia Parish crash on Saturday

ACADIA PARISH – According to Louisiana State Police, a 41-year-old man was killed in an Acadia Parish crash on Saturday (Dec. 12) evening.

Police say Chad Joseph Chesterman of Iota was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 91 near Heith Lane shortly after 4 p.m.

Apparently, Chesterman was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette south along LA 91 when he approached a curve and his vehicle went off-road and careened into a ditch before crashing into several small trees. The force of the impact resulted in Chesterman being ejected from the vehicle, police say.

Chesterman, who was was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced deceased by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police add that, in accord with standard procedure, toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

Authorities say the tragic crash remains under investigation.