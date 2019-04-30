80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investor pulls out of Woodstock 50, leaving fest in shambles

4 hours 31 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 7:09 AM April 30, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Woostock.com

NEW YORK (AP) - Woodstock 50 is proving to be as chaotic as the original festival held in 1969.

A financial investor in the festival announced Monday it was pulling its funding from the anniversary event, set to take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York. In a statement, Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live says "despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don't believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name."

Representatives for the festival or Michael Lang, who co-founded Woodstock, didn't immediately reply to emails seeking comment. Tickets for Woodstock 50 were originally supposed to go on sale last week, but that was postponed. A new ticket sale date still has not been announced.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days