71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investigators working to determine cause of house fire near Florida St

1 hour 13 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, April 16 2023 Apr 16, 2023 April 16, 2023 1:42 PM April 16, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire off of North Boulevard, near Florida Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from the home's front room.

No one was located in the home, however, a dog was rescued from the residence.

The fire destroyed the front two rooms while the rest of the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage. 

A firefighter was transported to the hospital after receiving minor injuries.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the two displaced residents.

Trending News

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days