Investigators working to determine cause of house fire near Florida St
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire off of North Boulevard, near Florida Street.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from the home's front room.
No one was located in the home, however, a dog was rescued from the residence.
The fire destroyed the front two rooms while the rest of the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
A firefighter was transported to the hospital after receiving minor injuries.
The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the two displaced residents.
This is an ongoing investigation.
