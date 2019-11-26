75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investigators want to know who offered baby for sale online

55 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 November 26, 2019 7:56 PM November 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) - Law enforcement officers want to know who placed an ad on Craigslist purporting to sell a newborn baby for $500.
  
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating to determine if the ad placed last week was a hoax.
  
The ad said the baby is 2 weeks old, sleeps and doesn't make noise at night. It also said the seller would provide clothes and formula, and offered to include the baby's 4-year-old sister for free.
  
The Miami Herald reports the post said the person didn't want to be judged for "not wanting these kids."
  
The poster also claimed to live in a "quiet influential neighborhood," and work for the Florida Department of Children and Families.
  
FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessenger said an investigation began Friday.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days