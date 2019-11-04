55°
Investigators trying to determine what caused Monday house fire on Mulberry St.

By: Deyja Charles

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire on Mulberry Street Monday afternoon.

Flames were reported just before 2 p.m.

One man was able to get out of the home before firefighters showed up, but no injuries were reported. Authorities say the fire started inside the garage, estimating $35,000 worth of damage to the property, including two cars in the driveway.

Red Cross is assisting four people displaced by the fire.

