Investigators seeking suspect responsible for vacant apartment fire

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials say an apartment fire reported Tuesday evening has been ruled as arson.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night on Bard Avenue, located off N. Sherwood Forest.

Firefighters arrived to find a vacant apartment full of smoke—inside, a mattress was on fire. The blaze was contained before the flames could spread to any other units.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (225) 354-1419.

