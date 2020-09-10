95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investigators search for suspect in costly vacant home arson

39 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 September 10, 2020 3:08 PM September 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are searching for a man who is wanted for arson, officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Authorities believe that 41-year-old Kendrick Myles intentionally started a fire in a vacant home.

The fire quickly spread throughout the structure, causing about $50,000 in damage.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male weighing 168 lbs, 5'1" tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the incident or Myles' whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days