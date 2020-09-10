92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Investigators search for suspect in costly vacant home arson

Thursday, September 10 2020
BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are searching for a man who is wanted for arson, officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Authorities believe that 41-year-old Kendrick Myles intentionally started a fire in a vacant home.

The fire quickly spread throughout the structure, causing about $50,000 in damage.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male weighing 168 lbs, 5'1" tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the incident or Myles' whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

