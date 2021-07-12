Investigators search for arsonist behind Stearns Street house fire

BATON ROUGE - As officials in the capital region investigate multiple cases of arson, the most recent intentionally set house fire occurred early Monday morning in Zion City.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), a home within the 5800 block of Stearns Street was set on fire shortly before 2 a.m.

BRFD officials say they rushed to the scene of the blaze to find the home "fully engulfed in flames."

First responders worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. They were able to get the flames under control in less than thirty minutes.

Officials note in their news release that this was, "the second time the house was set on fire."

Citizens with information related to this incident are urged to call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.