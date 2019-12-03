Investigators say Canal Street shooting started with feud between out-of-towners

Police Chief Shaun Ferguson and officials address public Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say the mass shooting on Canal Street started with a feud between out-of-towners while they were outside of New Orleans and then continued once they were within city limits.

According to WWL-TV , Police Chief Shawn Ferguson said detectives believe the individuals responsible for the shootings are from Louisiana, but outside of the Greater New Orleans area.

Ferguson said, "We refuse to let these individuals come to our city and carry out a fight and get away with it on our streets. You can count on that."

Police say since the shooting they've received several tips and recovered a weapon from the scene of the shooting.

EMS reports that all ten victims who were injured by the gunfire are in stable condition.