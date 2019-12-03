43°
Investigators say Canal Street shooting started with feud between out-of-towners
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say the mass shooting on Canal Street started with a feud between out-of-towners while they were outside of New Orleans and then continued once they were within city limits.
According to WWL-TV, Police Chief Shawn Ferguson said detectives believe the individuals responsible for the shootings are from Louisiana, but outside of the Greater New Orleans area.
Ferguson said, "We refuse to let these individuals come to our city and carry out a fight and get away with it on our streets. You can count on that."
Police say since the shooting they've received several tips and recovered a weapon from the scene of the shooting.
EMS reports that all ten victims who were injured by the gunfire are in stable condition.
One of the victims is a teenager, the others are adults between 21 and 36 years of age.
A person police detained at the scene has since been released as video evidence proved they were not involved in the shooting.
Crimestoppers says anyone who contacts them at 504-822-1111 can remain anonymous.